Investment in nurses crucial in attaining sustainable future in healthcare

KUCHING (Oct 8): The 15th Annual Nursing Conference 2023 at Normah Medical Specialist Centre here yesterday highlighted the need for respect and investment to be accorded to nurses towards attaining a sustainable future in nursing and healthcare.

The centre’s nursing director Nadzrah Basri said the theme for this year, ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’, aligned with the one tagged for International Council of Nurses’ ‘International Nurses Day 2023’.

“The theme carries a significant responsibility for all of us to address global health challenges and improve healthcare worldwide,” she said in her welcoming speech.

Moreover, she stressed the importance of accreditation for the healthcare industry to allow it to continue evolving, and for it to adopt the best practices in enhancing patient’s safety.

“Accreditation ensures the care that we provide meets and exceeds the highest standards.

“It’s the gold stand of quality assurance in healthcare institutions, reinforcing our commitment to excellence,” she said.

Held physically for the first time since 2019, the conference featured presentations by several heads of department of the medical specialists centre, as well as experts from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and also from Indonesia.

In her speech, Nadzrah also talked about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the nursing services and the healthcare system in general.

“Despite these hurdles, our dedication to our profession and to the well-being of our patients remains unwavering.

“The pandemic had provided the industry with invaluable experiences, and had also strengthened the local healthcare system in meeting growing global health demands,” she said.