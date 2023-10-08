K-Pop’s Taeyang heats up Borneo Sonic Fest’s closing night

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Sarawak Stadium here shook with the roaring chant of ‘Shoong! Shoong! Shoong!’ by fans of Taeyang, who was among the headline acts for the Borneo Sonic Music Festival 2023, which concluded on Saturday night.

The cheer got even louder as the 35-year-old South Korean, part of the K-Pop boyband ‘Big Bang’, performed his latest hit, which featured Lisa of Black Pink.

It was a spectacular one-hour treat for the crowd as Taeyang performed 10 songs throughout with high energy, even when delivering some ballad numbers.

The fans went into frenzy as he belted out ‘Wedding Dress’, one of his first solo songs released in 2010.

Never once did the K-Pop heartthrob leave the show flat, as he interacted with the audience in between songs, telling them how happy he was to be making a full-length album comeback after the release of ‘White Night’ in 2017.

“I am so happy to be here, in Kuching,” he said on stage, much to the delight of the fans.

‘Shoong!’ is among the tracks in ‘Down To Earth’ – Taeyang’s first album in six years.

Other than Lisa, this album also includes collaborations with Jimin of BTS, Beenzino and Bryan Chase.

The closing night of Borneo Sonic Music Festival 2023 also feature the explosive performance set by Australian DJ Havanna Brown, whose beats got everyone dancing and jumping.

The show by boyband EXO’s leader Suho also garnered much attention from the spectators, who comprised not only Malaysians, but also those from West Kalimantan, Singapore, Brunei and even South Korea.

Still, judging by the vibes from those attending, it was clear that Taeyang was the main act that they were focusing on.