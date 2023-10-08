KPDN Bintulu seize 4WD with 400 litres of subsidised diesel

BINTULU (Oct 8): The enforcement team of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) here seized 400 litres of subsidised diesel, at the parking lot of a gas station in Tanjung Kidurong during an operation on Friday night.

In a statement issued yesterday, KPDN Bintulu branch manager Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said the operation was set up following based on information from intelligence.

“Our patrolmen spotted a four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) at 8.30pm, and carried out an inspection, from where they uncovered two drums containing 400 litres of diesel on the back of the vehicle,” he added.

Al Redzamani said when enquired, the vehicle owner failed to submit any key documents such as permits or letter of authorisation from KDN, allowing him to store or transport subsidised diesel.

“KPDN Bintulu then seized the vehicle including the two drums, the value of which was estimated to be RM91,060.

“An investigation paper will be opened to facilitate the probe under the Supply Control Act 1961,” he said.