Mayor proposes edu-exchange programme linking Kuching, S Korea’s Guro City

KUCHING (Oct 8): Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has expressed the desire to establish an education exchange programme with Dongyang Mirae University and other institutions in Guro City of Seoul.

This was highlighted in a press statement yesterday, issued in connection with a recent visit by a delegation from Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to South Korea recently.

It said the mayor had expressed hope that the establishment of such programme would produce more professionals, equipped with expertise especially in the technical field, for Sarawak in the future.

“His (Wee’s) idea is to make our Kuching South residents, especially the youths, know more about the potential courses that they can choose for tertiary education,” said MBKS.

It also said Wee had met with 22 Malaysian students at the Dongyang Mirae University, where he encouraged them to be good ‘Malaysian ambassadors’, promoting their homeland’s culture and tourism during their studies in South Korea.

“He (Wee) also takes the opportunity to remind the students to always remember that life is not a competition with others; rather, it is a journey towards them becoming the best versions of themselves,” said the council.

Wee and the MBKS officials were also brought to visit various facilities at the technical university.