More funds for sports infrastructure, associations, says Sibu esports group chief

SIBU (Oct 8): Sibu Division Esport Association (SDESA) president Abdul Taib Rosli hopes to see bigger allocation for sports in the upcoming Budget 2024.

He said the increase in the allocation should be viewed from the aspect of administrative funds and sports infrastructure.

“As an example, esports can be seen as one of the sports of choice for the youth and teenagers in the central region of Sarawak.

“But there is no good infrastructure for them to practice let alone train for events in the central region,” he said.

He added that it is widely known that many sports associations and certified bodies suffer from a lack of administrative funds.

Towards this end, he rallied behind the Youth and Sports Ministry’s suggestion that tax relief be given to parents or individuals who spend on sports training.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh was reported to have said that this was one of her ministry’s focus in Budget 2024, which is currently still in the discussion stage with the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

She was quoted as saying that they had submitted the request to the MoF but it was not certain whether it would be approved.

Yeoh was further quoted as saying that currently, tax relief is only given to individuals who buy sports equipment, and that in Budget 2024, her ministry wants sports training fees to be included in the list of lifestyle tax relief.

On this, Abdul Taib said giving such tax exemption could stimulate the economy with investment both from within the country and abroad in sports events.

“Besides, it can also produce a line of quality athletes for the country and indirectly produce healthy youths and teenagers through sports events,” he added.

The local youth activist further believes the government should allocate more funds to empower Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

This, he said, can help produce skilled workers among the youth and stimulate economic growth.

“I see the career from the TVET field can still be developed further considering that the Sarawak government is seriously inclined in the field of technology.”

Additionally, Abdul Taib opined that housing allocation should also be increased so that more affordable houses or low-cost houses can be built.

He said many youth still do not own a house despite having a permanent job – partly because of the uncertain economic situation but also due to the high prices of houses.

At the same time, he said Budget 2024 should focus on empowering youth entrepreneurs through the provision of start-up capital assistance as well as funds to hone their talents and skills.

For Sarawak and Sabah, Abdul Taib hoped development funds allocated to the two regions would reflect their status as the founding partners of the Federation of Malaysia.

“There are still a lot of infrastructure and facilities that must be looked at in Sarawak and Sabah. By having good infrastructure, we can attract foreign investors which will stimulate the economy towards becoming Malaysia becoming a developed nation,” he said.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to table Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat this Oct 13.