Muaythai sensation ‘Jojo’ vows to keep training in S’wak, cites strong ties and local support

KUCHING (Oct 8): Teenage Muaythai sensation Muhammad Johan Ghazali, affectionately known as ‘Jojo’, declared his unwavering commitment to continue his training in Sarawak.

He said he will remain here in the state and has no plans to move anywhere else at the moment.

“My heart wants to train in Sarawak — 100 per cent here in Sarawak. My family is here, my coach (Addy Singpayak) is married to a Sarawakian, and my family likes it here (in Sarawak). Even my mother doesn’t want to move out,” he said.

Jojo said this when met by the media when he touched down in Kuching, where he received an enthusiastic and warm hero’s welcome at the Kuching International Airport here.

He emphasised the abundance of resources available to him in the state, from the top-notch training facilities to the unwavering local support he receives.

“Everything is available here — I have sufficient training facilities and all my support is here, so I aim to stay in Sarawak.

“I have no plans to move elsewhere. I feel Sarawak is enough for me to achieve the level that I want,” he said.