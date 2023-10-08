Orang Ulu commerce, industry body calls for specific allocation for rural transformation

MIRI (Oct 8): Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) wants the federal government to consider the economy of rural communities by giving appropriate amount of financial allocation under Budget 2024 for transformation programmes and involvement of the communities in carbon trading.

Its chairman Datuk Mutang Tagal said this was among the wish list of OUCCI for the transformation of the rural communities by uplifting their living standards and ensuring they have constant incomes.

He suggested this could be done by establishing agro forestry, cottage and light industries in the rural areas, which could also provide employment to the younger generations.

“OUCCI is asking the government to rezone, redistribute and relocate small and medium industries like food and beverage bottling and packaging, handicraft production, sawmills, woodchips, health products, medicinal laboratories, meat production and packaging, inland fisheries production centres and many more to the rural areas,” he said.

Township and village enterprises (TVEs), he added, should also be established in all the semi-urban centres, but initially funded by the government, to develop rural entrepreneurs from the farming communities, on a scale that would impact the economy of Sarawak and the nation.

“There are about 70,000 SMEs in Sarawak, but majority of them are in the towns. A vibrant, progressive industrialised rural communities motivate the younger generations to remain in the rural areas to generate jobs and provide lucrative incomes from these TVEs,” he said.

However, he pointed out, this requires the government to provide good basic infrastructure like sealed roads, 24-hour electricity, reliable broadband internet services, clean water supply, education and training, health and sports facilities to discourage rural-urban migration.

Mutang also called for inclusion of rural communities, who are custodians of the nation’s rainforests, to benefit in the new economy of carbon trading.

“Native communal forests should not be lumped in the many forest concessions owned by the big timber companies,” he said.

Furthermore, detailed policy guidelines on carbon emission, capture, storage and trading must be laid down so that rural communities living in these rainforests are not sidelined and victimised by the big boys, Mutang stressed.

OUCCI looks forward to efforts towards rural industrialisation through agriculture with selected industries sited there which will radically transform the economic and social life in the rural areas, he added.

He also said OUCCI wants a review of earlier master plans on rural development to ensure they are relevant and aligned to current needs of the people, and TVEs should be developed around the major hydro dam areas like Bakun, Murum, Balleh, Batang Ai, Bengoh and other growth areas in the countryside.

Budget 2024 should also include subsidies on costs of basic food items such as rice, sugar, milk, flour, cooking oil and gasoline, and an end to Bernas’ rice monopoly which had resulted in high prices.

The chamber also called for the government to subsidise and control the price of building materials so that affordable houses are within the reach of the lower income groups.

It also wants rural students who passed their SPM and STPM exams to be given places in public universities and institutions in the country with appropriate amount of scholarships.