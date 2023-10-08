Padawan police arrest three men linked to brawl

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Padawan district police have arrested three male suspects in connection to a recent case of a suspected thief who was assaulted and threatened with a shotgun in front of a premises at Jalan Stephen Yong.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspects aged between their 20s and 50s were arrested separately today.

“The three of them have also been remanded for four days starting today for investigations under Section 324 and Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

He said in a video, the three suspects were seen assaulting the alleged thief by beating him with a PVC pipe, baseball bat and a shotgun on Aug 29.

The suspected thief was apprehended by the suspects after being given a beating, and was handed over to the police for the arrest.

The case is currently ongoing.

Abang Zainal reminded the public not to make any speculations on the case without verifying any information from the police.