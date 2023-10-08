Penang state government delegates pay visit to SMA HQ

KUCHING (Oct 8): A delegation from the Penang state government paid a visit to Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) headquarters yesterday.

In a statement, SMA said the delegation was led by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and they were briefed about the centre’s operations by the agency’s general manager Dato Dr Anderson Tiong Ing Heng.

Tiong explained to the visitors the Sarawak government’s Digital Economy Action Plan 2030 as launched by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the recent Sarawak Digital Economy International Conference, which focused on five key pillars for a digitalised community and economy by 2030.

“The five pillars are prioritising economic development, business development, services and public sectors, utilising the latest technologies and digital economy policies.”

Moreover, Tiong said the main challenge in implementing a digital economy agenda was to change the mindset of the public towards better understanding of government policies.

“Thus, SMA will continue to actively carry out awareness campaigns so that the community would understand our role in expediting the digital economy policies in Sarawak.”

Chow and his delegation were also briefed on the ‘one single apps’ initiative currently being developed by SMA.

The visitors had earlier stopped by at a digital gallery of SMA, where Chow took the opportunity to play ping pong via digital platform with the Deputy Minister I for Tourism, Performing Arts and Creative Industry Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Among those present were SMA board of directors member Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and Sarawak government’s digital economy chief advisor Prof Jagdutt Singh.