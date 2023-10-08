Power supply in Sabah and Labuan stabilised – SESB

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): Electricity supply to consumers in Sabah and Labuan will now remain stable after the Rugading Independent Power Station (IPP) re-started its operations on October 8.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Ir Idris Mohd Noor said the IPP was reopened after it was temporarily closed since September 8 to give way for technical works.

He explained since the IPP’s temporary closure, Sabah Grid had suffered from a lack of generation reserves, causing SESB to ration electricity supplies on a schedule to stabilize the state’s electricity grid system and prevent electricity disruptions in Sabah and Labuan.

On average, peak hourly electricity demand for the two areas is around 970 to 1,000 MegaWatts (MW), he said.

Meanwhile, Idris expressed SESB’s appreciation to all the parties involved in IPP Rugading who have given their continuous cooperation, commitment and effort to ensure that repair works were swiftly carried out.

“The efforts and work carried out by IPP Rugading staff in ensuring the power station is able to operate as usual to provide a stable electricity supply to the people is very much appreciated,” he said.