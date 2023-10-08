Sagah: Skilled workforce in Sarawak now at 20 per cent

MIRI (Oct 8): Sarawak’s share of skilled employment is now at 20 per cent, out of the current workforce population of 1.2 million, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The state Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) remarked that the 20 per cent workforce population is quite a distance away from achieving the 30 per cent target of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“My ministry and Chemsain Konsultant Sdn Bhd have done a study on small and medium industry skills requirements in the state and based on their findings, there are four talent requirements that are in high demand.

“The in-demand skills in trades are electricians, mechanics, welders, builders; engineers for power systems and telecommunications, civil and structural, geotechnical, mechanical and hydropower specialists.

“Others include project managers, procurement specialists, architects, surveyors, lawyers, as well as system support in education and training, hospitality, food services, and accommodation and relocation.

“The main question now would be how to fulfil these job requirements in the current industry trends,” said Sagah in his speech.

His speech was read by MEITD Talent Development deputy minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis who represented him at the launching of the Sarawak Career and Training (SCaT) Fair at the City Hall here yesterday.

SCaT Fair, said Sagah, is his ministry’s effort in partnership with other relevant agencies aimed in reaching out to the local talents and providing employment opportunities.

“SCaT Fair is in its ninth year now and has been considered as unique with ever-changing activities to fit the state’s direction and the industrial and public needs with regard to training and career pathway.

“It serves as a one-stop centre for students, youths, parents and community at large to provide sufficient information on education and career opportunities to the public,” he said.

While providing educational financial aid for the youths to pursue academic or skills training by the agencies involved, Scat Fair enhances the employability and marketability of youths and graduates as well as to nurture interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among school children,” he reiterated.

The two-day fair, running from Oct 7 and 8, has almost 1,300 job offers and is expected to attract 7,000 visitors and 10,000 online viewers.

With over 62 exhibitors including public and private higher learning institution, technical schools and financial providers, SCaT Fair also runs other activities such as STEM playground, TVET Battlefield, Talent Stage and Borneo Maker Festival.

Miri is on the first leg of the SCaT Fair 2023, with the second leg in Kuching in November, before its final leg in Sibu.

Also present were Pelagus state assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang who is also the council member of Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) and MEITD Permanent Secretary Azmi Bujang.