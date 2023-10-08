Samin: Boost from state govt to Sarawak businesses

SIBU: Businesses in the state of Sarawak received a boost from the state Government which awarded RM21 million to Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) to assist them with post-pandemic recovery and fund soft skills development through education and training programmes.

The establishment of the SBF Recovery BizFund which will provide much needed support to Sarawakian companies still reeling from the devastating impact of Covid-19 and the ensuing Movement Control Order (MCO) that affected economies worldwide.

SBF consists of 21 business associations in the state and is chaired by Datuk Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg, President of Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The funding stands testimony to the recognition by the state Government of the importance and leadership role of SBF in developing human capital and uplifting businesses in the state.

The strategy sets a target of doubling Sarawak’s economy from RM136 billion in 2019 to RM282 billion in 2030 through data- and innovation-driven economic activities based on the principles of economic prosperity, social inclusivity and sustainability.

Its ultimate goal is to transform the state to become an economically developed and advanced state by 2030.

Meanwhile, Dr Renco Yong, president of Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (SAMIN) said that several of its members will be conducting courses relevant to the maritime industries under the BizFund.

“The courses cover a range of topics such as handling of boats, working at height and in confined space, safe handling of chemicals and fire safety.

“Attendance to these courses is free and will be covered using the BizFund”, he said.

Dr. Renco said local maritime industry players in particular and other industries in general stand to benefit from the BizFund to develop and upgrade skills of workers in the state.

“The fund will go a long way towards elevating the skills of Sarawakian in the maritime industry and enhance the competitiveness of local industry players. This would not hurt Sarawak’s prospects of becoming a maritime hub in the Borneo region and put it on the map of internationally competitive maritime centers,” he added.