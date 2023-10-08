SMC deputy chief hopes to see sector-wide digitalisation in Budget 2024

SIBU (Oct 8): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohamad Abdullah Izkandar Roseley hopes to see the promotion of digitalisation across sectors, including agriculture, healthcare and education, being included under the national Budget 2024.

He stressed that this should be among the priorities, in that digitalisation could help boost the nation’s economic well-being, income and the people’s spending power, and also foster financial inclusivity in Malaysia.

“I think the government should look into promoting digitalisation across sectors including agriculture, healthcare and education, and at the same time, incentivise businesses that adopt digital technologies through tax benefits and provision of grants.

“Additionally, it is also important to impose restrictions over excessive digital transaction fees charged by banks, by way of encouraging digital payment adoption,” said Abdullah Izkandar when asked about his wish-list for Budget 2024, set for tabling in the Dewan Rakyat this Oct 13.

He also spoke about income support and job creation, which he hoped to see in this Budget.

“There is a need to increase the funding for job-creation programmes and vocational training to tackle unemployment.

“Also, expand wage subsidy programmes to support businesses in retaining their employees,” he suggested.

Abdullah Izkandar also hoped to see increase in allocations for social welfare programmes, including financial aid for the vulnerable groups.

“Enhance healthcare infrastructure and services, with a focus on accessible and affordable healthcare for all.”

Moreover, he would want to see scholarships and incentives be provided to students pursuing programmes related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and digital skills.

“It is important to invest in quality education and good digital learning infrastructure.

“That said, I also hope to see funds being allocated for infrastructure projects meant to boost economic growth and job-creation, such as those focusing on transportation and renewable energy initiatives.”

On small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Abdullah Izkandar said: “Provide financial assistance and grants to SMEs for growth and innovation.

“Simplify the regulatory processes to ease the burden off these small businesses.”