SSPCA invites pet owners to join Wiggle Waggle Walk 2023 on Oct 14

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) is inviting pet owners to bring their pets to participate in the Wiggle Waggle Walk 2023 next Saturday (Oct 14) at the Hokkien Garden here.

A press release from SSPCA said the event which starts at 8am will also include an interfaith pet blessing ceremony which will be held in the spirit of World Animal Day.

“This delightful community event is a celebration of our beloved pets and their incredible bond with us.

“All pets are welcome. Whether you have a playful pup, a curious kitty, or any other furry or feathered friend, we invite you to be a part of this heartwarming gathering and make this event an unforgettable experience for both you and them,” said the press release.

Registration starts at 7am, or register online at https://forms.gle/2VEvD6misJi9rbJNA or through the SSPCA Facebook.

“As a gesture of appreciation to our responsible pet owners, each registered pet will receive a complimentary poop bag, available while stocks last.

“We believe in keeping our community clean and green, and this small gesture goes a long way in ensuring a pet-friendly environment for all,” said the press release.