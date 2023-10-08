S’wakian Muaythai teenage sensation secures six-figure contract with ONE Championship

KUCHING (Oct 8): Sixteen-year-old Muaythai exponent Muhammad Johan Ghazali, affectionately known as ‘Jojo’, has become the youngest athlete to earn a six-figure contract with prestigious martial arts organisation ONE Championship.

This historic moment was realised after Jojo delivered a stunning liver shot that silenced his opponent, Russia’s Temirlan Bekmurzaev, in their recent bout at the ONE Friday Fights 36 that took place last Friday at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jojo’s victory marks his fourth consecutive win in the ONE Championship — an impressive feat for the young Sarawakian prodigy.

In a post-fight interview posted on ONE Championship’s Instagram, an ecstatic Jojo exclaimed: “This is crazy… this is crazy! I turn 17 next month — I guess I have a ONE Championship contract before I even have my driver’s license, so this is crazy!”

The thrilling bout witnessed a fierce exchange of blows between Jojo and Bekmurzaev, but it was the young exponent’s devastating liver shot that left Bekmurzaev stunned in the corner of the ring.

The referee counted him out just before the bell rang, sealing Jojo’s fourth consecutive victory.

Representing the Rentap Muay Thai Club, Jojo secured a US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship in addition to a knockout bonus of 350,000 Baht (approximately RM46,000).

Jojo is expected to receive a hero’s welcome as he arrives in Kuching tonight at the Kuching International Airport, a celebration of his incredible achievement and promising future in the world of martial arts.