Teenage Muaythai sensation ‘Jojo’ receives hero’s welcome in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Kuching International Airport buzzed with excitement, as teenage Muaythai sensation Muhammad Johan Ghazali received a hero’s welcome upon his arrival here tonight.

Affectionately known as ‘Jojo’, the Muaythai exponent was greeted by enthusiastic supporters who chanted his nickname at the arrival hall to celebrate his return to the state.

At 8.48pm, Jojo emerged from the arrival hall to chants of “Jojo! Jojo!” from his eager supporters.

He graciously acknowledged the warm welcome, and took the time to meet his fans, pose for selfies and engage in conversations.

The teenage exponent recently became the youngest fighter to secure a six-figure contract with ONE Championship after his last match with Russia’s Temirlan Bekmurzaev, where he delivered a stunning liver shot at the ONE Friday Fights 36 in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His victory marks his fourth consecutive win in the ONE Championship.

Describing his experiences from the first to the fourth fight, Jojo said he became more confident and better in the ring, and was fueled by motivation from his fans and supporters.

“Of course, since the first fight, I’ve been going up in levels. You know, like after the first opponent, the next opponent was better and the next was better than the previous one, and the last one was one of the best.

“So I’m just expecting better opponents but I’m getting better myself. So yeah, we’ll be ready for it,” he told reporters when met after his arrival.

Commenting on the contract, Jojo said he felt proud to be one of the youngest athletes to secure it and it only motivated him to train even further.

He explained the contract involves six fights within a span of two years.

“I’m being recognised worldwide now by top fighters — fighters that I looked up to when I was small. So yeah, I’m proud of where I am but I’m still not satisfied,” he said.

He said he also felt the weight of expectations for the next fight.

“Definitely! The pressure’s on me since the first fight, because I have a lot of people who count on me, a lot of people who put in a lot of effort, time and money into me, so I will do my best to prepare myself and just do what I’m doing right now.

“The next fight will most likely be in December. There’s news about a fight being in Qatar for ONE Championship as well. So hopefully that happens, but if not, there’s still going to be another big fight most likely in December,” he said.