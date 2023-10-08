Two senior citizens in Serian escape unhurt after house catches fire

KUCHING (Oct 8): Two senior citizens managed to escaped to safety after their house at Kampung Lebor, Jalan Gedong in Serian caught fire around early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said they received a call on the incident at 4.06am and firefighters from the Serian fire station were rushed to the scene.

Bomba said upon arrival, the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire to prevent it from spreading to the house’s first floor and the neighbouring houses.

“The fire damaged the ground floor of the two-storey house. The two house occupants managed to escape to safety,” it added.

The fire was put under control at 4.25am and was fully extinguished at 6.50am, it said.

Bomba said the firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that the situation was safe.

The cause of the fire is still under Bomba investigation.