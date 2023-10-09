Bung proves he has brought devt to Kinabatangan

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 9): The Federal Government, through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, has allocated a total of RM18 million for the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency this year to enhance and provide infrastructure facilities in the area.

According to Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, the allocation included upgrading gravel roads to concrete roads with a budget of RM4 million and the project is currently in the implementation process.

Additionally, RM6 million was allocated for the construction of a new multipurpose hall in Kota Kinabatangan town, which is currently under construction, RM5 million for building a new public market also in Kota Kinabatangan, currently in the tendering process, and RM3 million for the construction of a waste disposal centre in Kinabatangan, where a site inspection visit has been conducted.

Bung Moktar who is also Umno Sabah liaison chairman disclosed that roads that will receive funding for upgrading from gravel to concrete which included the Simpang Jalan leading to Kampung Minusuh, Kampung Linayukan, the main road to SMK Entilibon in Kampung Sanan, Kampung Penangah road, Kampung Tenaga Baru road, and the Kampung Entilibon road, all located in the Tongod district.

The remaining roads are the Kampung Sangau road and Kampung Jaya Baru road in the Kinabatangan district.

“We have always had plans to continually improve basic infrastructure facilities in the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency. Therefore, it is quite strange if certain parties, especially GRS leaders from this area, claim that I as the Member of Parliament have failed to bring development projects to this area,” he said after attending a thanksgiving and event in Bukit Garam on Sunday.

According to Bung, who is also the Lamag assemblyman, these claims by certain groups are baseless and are made solely to enhance their political image and interests.

However, when projects are implemented by the federal government, they immediately claim credit for the efforts, he claimed.

“We will continue to work and strive to secure allocations from the Federal Government to carry out various development projects, especially in this area, without solely relying on allocations from the state government, which perceives us as the opposition, even though Barisan Nasional is part of the Unity Government,” he added.

Bung Moktar further said that more allocations from the Federal Government are expected to be disbursed throughout Sabah in the coming year.

“We anticipate that more infrastructure will be built this year, and this significant allocation is provided to ensure that all citizens benefit from the governing government,” he said.

The event, attended by nearly 2,000 local residents, was also graced by the presence of Sukau assemblyman and Umno Kinabatangan deputy chief Datuk Jafry Arifin, Umno Kinabatangan Women chief Aminah Johan, Umno Labuan Division chief Datuk Mohd Rafi Ali Hassan and Umno Kinabatangan Youth chief Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar.