Dr Sim: Ora Et Labora Run will go on for many more editions to come

KUCHING (Oct 9): The annual Ora Et Labora Run, which raises funds for St Joseph’s Family of Schools will go on for many more editions to come, said Old Josephians’ Association (OJA) Kuching president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“In St Joseph’s Family of Schools, we have three schools in it together namely SMK St Joseph, St Joseph’s Private School and St Joseph’s International School.

“This is unique and only in Sarawak, we have this kind of set up where we have SMK St Joseph being a government aided school while St Joseph’s Private School and St Joseph’s International School are both private schools.

“The three schools come together and participate in many activities together,” said Dr Sim, who is Sarawak Deputy Premier, at the Ora Et Labora Run 2023 organised by OJA last Saturday.

Dr Sim applauded the three schools for coming together in the ‘Back to School Games’ held last Friday, and participate in the run the following day, which demonstrated a strong integration of Josephian family among the schools.

He called on all Josephians, whether they are current students, current teachers, retirees and alumni as well as members of the public to continue supporting the school as it is a platform to get together and an opportunity for all to reunite.

On behalf of the OJA, Dr Sim also thanked all the sponsors and partners of the event. They comprised Sarawak Energy Berhad as a platinum sponsor, Saradise Sdn Bhd and Lee Onn Development Sdn Bhd (gold sponsor), and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, Perunding Iskfit, Resources Surveys Services, Yen Yen Birdnest and official isotonic partner 100 PLUS (silver sponsor).

Revolution Run Borneo and Kuching Happy Runner Club were the main partners for the event.

Meanwhile, a total 1,300 runners took part in the Ora Et Labora Run 2023 which was the sixth edition held since 2017.

Themed ‘I Run for St Joseph’s’ to encourage old boys to come back to school, the runners comprised of students from St Joseph’s Family of Schools, old boys of the school and the public.

The main objective of the OJA in organising the Ora Et Labora Run is to raise funds for the students’ extra- curricular activities.

Apart from that, the run serves as a reunion for ex-students and as an opportunity to render service to their alma mater.

The event was divided into the 5km Fun Run and 10km competitive run, which was divided into men open and women open categories.

The flagging off was officiated by Dr Sim, St Joseph School old boys comprising Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Chief Political Secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, who is also a committee member of OJA.

Also present were principals of the St Joseph’s Family of Schools.

All runners who completed the run received the finisher medals by Medal Depot while for the 10km competitive run, the top 10 finishers received additional cash prizes.

In the men open category, Andy Yeo took the first prize and walked away with RM350 cash, while both Sunny Jong and Xian Lim, who were placed second and third, walked away with RM250 and RM200 cash, respectively.

In the women open category, Hii Pik Hie took the first prize and walked away with RM350 cash, while both Julia Yap and Amber Tiong, who were placed second and third, walked away with RM250 and RM200 cash, respectively.

OJA also organised a small fundraising sale in the school where various classes of SMK St Joseph took the initiative to set up food stalls to further raise funds for the three schools.