Elderly man dies, two injured in two-vehicle collision in Sri Aman

KUCHING (Oct 9): An elderly man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision at Nanga Klassen intersection in Jalan Sri Aman-Betong earlier this morning.

The deceased was identified as 71-year-old Jeffry Dujin Bansing.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 6.58am and a team of firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station was rushed to the scene.

“The road accident involved two vehicles near the U-turn intersection at Nanga Klassen. The 71-year-old male driver was confirmed dead by the paramedics at the scene.

“The two other victims – a 72-year-old male passenger of the deceased’s car and a 32-year-old driver of the other car – sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital by members of the public,” it said.

Bomba said the body of the deceased has been handed over to the police for further action.

Bomba said the firefighters ended the operation after conducting a road flushing to remove any debris from the accident.