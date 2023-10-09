Foreign Minister Zambry undertakes official visit to Sri Lanka

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 9): Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir will undertake an official visit to the capital city of Sri Lanka, Colombo, from Oct 9-12.

During the visit, Zambry is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Mohamed Uvais Mohamed Ali Sabry which is set to provide an excellent opportunity for both sides to further strengthen their long-standing bilateral relations and to explore new areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

“Zambry is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena, and have an audience with the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe,” said a statement from Malaysian foreign ministry (Wisma Putra).

The foreign minister will also hold an engagement session with the Sri Lankan business community to explore the economic potential between the two countries.

As part of his official programme in Sri Lanka, Zambry will also be attending the 23rd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers Meeting (COM) on Oct 11.

“The presence of Zambry provides an impetus to strengthen Malaysia’s regional cooperation within the Indian Ocean Rim and its extended region,” said the statement.

In 2022, Sri Lanka was Malaysia’s 48th largest trading partner globally, with total trade amounting to RM3.78 billion (US$0.85 billion), an increase of 13.2 per cent from RM3.34 billion (US$0.81 billion) recorded in 2021. – Bernama