Home minister: New drug law to shift from punishment to rehabilitation will be tabled this Parliament session

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 9): Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that the government has agreed that the policy to eradicate drug abuse by treatment and rehabilitation programmes instead of a prison sentence must be implemented soon.

“God-willing, in this Parliament session or at the end of this Parliament session, we plan to submit amendments to the proposed new law — Drug and Substance Abuse (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act — especially Section 15 (1) (of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952).

“This is to allow individuals who misuse drugs, put drugs in the body — if following the usual path, the police will arrest, open an investigation paper, (if) there is evidence (they will be) taken to court and the judge will sentence them to prison.

“If this amendment gets the support of all MPs in this session, God-willing we will amend (the Act) to allow this type of offender to be taken to rehabilitation centres,” Saifuddin told the Parliament today during a ministerial explanation on prison and detention centre reforms.

In March, Saifuddin Nasution had said that a new drug law would be tabled in Parliament this year. He said the new law — Drug and Substance Abuse (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act — will help reduce the population in prisons.

He said under the new law, those who tested positive for narcotics would be sent to treatment or rehabilitation schemes under the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), which would take two to three years.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, the main purpose of the new law is to encourage a diversion policy from punishment to rehabilitation.