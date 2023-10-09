Ministries investigating claim ‘plastic’ rice sold in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 9): The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) and the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry are investigating the claim of “plastic” rice being sold at a supermarket in Sandakan.

Acting Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that KPDN had taken note of the issue and directed for an immediate investigation.

Armizan said that the KPDN Sandakan branch and the Paddy and Rice Control Division are conducting the investigation under Section 5 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

“The premises which was alleged to sell the plastic rice has been visited and additional information has also been acquired from the complainant who made the viralled video,” said Armizan who is also the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Tasks) on Monday.

Speaking to the press after the presentation of appointment letters to contract of service technical officers at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), Armizan said that they were also checking the invoice from the retailer and the supplier so that the allegation can be scrutinised since it involved the wellbeing of the people and is also a health issue.

He was replying to a viral social media video which showed a customer alleging that “plastic” rice was being sold at a supermarket in the Sim-Sim area of Sandakan.

Armizan said that at the moment, KPDN had to study the accuracy of the allegation by garnering relevant proofs.

“As an agency given responsibility to carry out enforcement, KPDN will conduct its investigation to ensure the authenticity of the allegation,” he said.

“We will ensure the investigation is held aggressively. We will look even at the worm hole because this involves the people,” he said.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin said that the authorities will not tolerate attempts to create public anger over national food security.

“I would like to emphasise that the ministry will not compromise with any party that tries to (stoke anger) with baseless allegations.

“Strict action will be taken against irresponsible parties,” he said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

“The ministry takes such allegations seriously.

“Rice samples have been taken from the premises of retailers and suppliers to be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

“I was also informed that retailers and suppliers of the rice brand (implicated in the video) have made official complaints about the negative comments and consumer concerns (that arose following) the spread of the video,” he added.

Chan said each consignment of imported rice entering a Malaysian port requires a safety certificate submitted by the exporting country.

Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) would also carry out an inspection before the rice is distributed, he added.

“If there is any problem related to rice, the public should make an official complaint to the ministry instead of spreading false or unfounded information as claimed on social media,” he said.