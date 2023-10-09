No power abuse in Kudat land deal – CM

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 9): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has refuted the allegation of power abuse in approving a land deal in Kudat.

“The accusations are ill-intended, politically motivated and aimed at smearing my name. My office will give full cooperation to any investigation on the allegation,” he said in a statement here on Monday.

“All the applications have gone through the necessary procedures through the Land Utilisation Committee (LUC) meeting and processed at the office.

“The application for the Yayasan Sabah land has been referred to the Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd board of directors, and everything was done according to the law,” he said in response to the allegation in social media.

Investigation will be done and appropriate action will be taken against the officer(s) who released confidential documents that had been used to make the allegation, he said.

Hajiji added the authorities were also alerted about the Facebook account, which posted the allegation to tarnish his reputation.

“I will consult my lawyers to initiate legal action against these false allegation,” he said.