Pink October Run 2023 in support of S’wak Breast Cancer Support Group  

BINTULU (Oct 9): The Columbia Asia Hospital Bintulu’s (CAHB) Pink October Charity Run 2023 here yesterday received corporate boost and support from the public.

The charity run was part of CAHB’s yearly event to raise funds for the Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group (SBCSG) and to promote breast cancer awareness among the public.

“The proceeds from the event will be donated to the group to support its causes in giving physical, emotional and financial support to women with breast cancer,” said a spokesman from CAHB.

During the event, Dr Mark Jeevan who represented CAHB presented a contribution of RM2,500 to SBCSG president Datin Juriah Sulehan.

The group also received a sponsorship of RM2,000 from Harbour Link Group Berhad.

The charity run was supported by Parkcity Shopping Mall, Go Beyond, Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus, Kelab Berbasikal Tugau Bintulu, Bintulu police and HL Grocery Trading.