Rep: RM150 mln approved for development projects in Opar

KUCHING (Oct 9): A total RM150 million has been approved for development projects under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) in Opar constituency, said its assemblyman Billy Sujang.

Billy explained that these projects, to be implemented next year, will focus on development of facilities and basic infrastructure.

“The main projects which will also start in 2024 are the development of the ‘Opar New Township’ and the construction of Jalan Kendaie and Jalan Sedaing – Pasir Hilir,” he said at the handing over of Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants at Dewan Masyarakat Lundu recently.

Meanwhile, the event saw a total of 106 MRP grants totalling RM1.3 million being handed over to recipients.

Billy said the MRP grants are for the social development of villages, associations, clubs and houses of worship.

Billy also handed over educational incentives amounting to RM40,500 whereby 81 students received RM500 each on a ‘one-off’ basis.

Also present were a political secretary to the Premier Niponi Undek and Lundu District Officer Gustian Durani.