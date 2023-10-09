Sarawak performers showcase traditional dances, music at G-Festival 2023 opening ceremony

KUCHING (Oct 9): In a dazzling display of cultural exchange, a troupe of 10 talented performers from Sarawak showcased the rich heritage of Sarawak traditional dances and music during the grand opening ceremony of G-Festival 2023 in Guro City, South Korea recently.

In a press release, Kuching South City Council (MBKS) said the vibrant performances were a heartfelt reciprocation for the warm welcome and stellar performance that Guro City had extended during the last Kuching Festival.

“The cultural troupe managed to entertain the crowd with their dances and soothing music throughout the night of festival which portrays the beauty and uniqueness of Sarawak on the international stage,” it said.

The dancers from Majlis Seni Sarawak were joined by Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who were invited by Guro City to grace the G-Festival 2023 opening ceremony.

This cultural exchange initiative stems from the memorandum of understanding between MBKS and Guro City, with a primary goal of promoting tourism, cultures, and youth engagement.

Wee expressed his gratitude to the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts for their unwavering support in making this cultural exchange a reality.

The Ministry’s financial backing, provided through the Facilitation Fund for Heritage, Arts, and Culture, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this initiative in the effort to preserve the culture and arts for future generations to enjoy and learn.