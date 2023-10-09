Sekuau planters seek govt intervention in dispute with Felcra

SIBU (Oct 9): The Sekuau Area Development Committee (JPKS) is appealing for state and federal governments to resolve issues related to land ownership and the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) besetting the palm oil scheme participants.

JPKS chairman councillor Henry Kanyan claimed that the Felcra palm oil scheme participants in Sekuau Resettlement Scheme had only received dividends totalling RM16,346.76 each over the past 20 years or so.

“From 1996 until 2010, we had never received any dividends (from Felcra). When calculated until 2022, each of the 404 participants only received RM16,346.76.

“This is for one family, spread over a period of more than 20 years,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

In giving the breakdown, Henry recalled the first dividend amounting to RM3,712.87 was paid out in 2011, followed by RM2,523.34 (2012), RM1,380.27 (2013), RM964.71 (2014), RM704.81 (2015), RM3,105.60 (2016), RM2,196.95 (2017), RM52.48 (2020), and an interim payment of RM1,705.72.

He explained the dividends paid by Felcra were for each of the 404 scheme participants, adding no dividends were paid for 2018, 2019 and 2021.

He further lamented the decline in dividends received during the period despite the relatively high oil palm prices.

Adding on to their woes, Henry claimed Felcra had also failed to deliver its promises of buying of a hearse, providing social-economic development, and education benefits to children in Sekuau Resettlement Scheme, among others.

Furthermore, he claimed that the land ownership issues had made it difficult for Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira to implement the projects in Sekuau.

“YB Christopher Gira had wanted to implement projects such as a food court and recreational park in the area but the land status proves to be a stumbling block.

“Therefor, JPKS appeals to both federal and state governments to intervene in this matter to resolve the issues related to land (ownership) and Felcra.

“We also suggest for the appointment of a special minister to look after these four resettlement schemes, namely Sekuau, Nanga Tada, Ngungun and Jagau.”

Adding on, he revealed that the committee had highlighted their plight to the elected representatives of the area as well as the relevant authorities.

Additionally, JPKS had sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, he said.

Henry informed that they also managed to submit a copy of the memorandum to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during His Majesty’s recent ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour in Sarawak.

Henry also revealed that Felcra had responded to their claims in which the agency stated that they were not participants of the scheme.

“If we are not the participants, why are they paying us dividends from 2011 till now? The amount credited into the participants’ account was also mentioned as ‘dividend’ – the bank statement indicated it as dividend.”

He said the committee had asked their lawyer to institute legal proceedings against Felcra, to which the agency responded with a notice of demand seeking the committee to pay RM277,678 due to losses arising from its non-operation for one month.

That aside, Henry claimed that between 1996 and 2023, there were no efforts by Felcra to hold discussion with them, adding there was no official meeting.

He also revealed that out of the 404 participants, 288 are with them and had signed the memorandum.

“But this is not to say that the others are not with us – there are those working in outstation.”

Earlier, he briefed the press on the chronology of events leading to Sekuau folk rejecting Felcra.

He spoke about the establishment of Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) covering four resettlement areas, namely Sekuau, Nanga Tada, Ngungun and Jagau, in addition to locals in Sekuau offering up their land in the 70s and 80s for the intended development.

Henry alleged that Felcra had failed to fulfil its promises to bring development to the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme for the past 30 years.

“We, the 288, will not back down from our request and strongly reject Felcra. We want Felcra to exit from Sekuau,” he said.