SMK Methodist Sibu hailed for producing exceptional talents

SIBU (Oct 9): SMK Methodist Sibu has received praise from Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing as being an institution that has been producing exceptional talents throughout its 120-year history.

According to him, the school has excellent alumni who have been contributing towards the development of the country.

“I hope that SMK Methodist Sibu, even after 120 years, would continue to progress in its mission of grooming more exceptional talents for our country, and educate them to shine on the world stage across various fields,” said the federal minister in his speech for the ‘Methodist School’s 120th Anniversary Celebration cum Methodist Alumni Association’s 50th Anniversary Celebration’ here Saturday night

His text-of-speech was read by the press secretary to the ministry Ross Sia Wan Teng.

Adding on, King Sing regarded education as ‘a big project with continuous returns and far-reaching influence’.

He also acknowledged that in view of the development and changes in global education, SMK Methodist Sibu had to rely on the support from all parties and stakeholders including the school board and the alumni association.

“This is to ensure that the school could continuously improve its equipment and facilities, as well as provide more training to its teachers.”

On another matter, King Sing said he had high hopes for the Sibu Methodist Alumni Association, led by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, to bring more former students to join their group.

“By joining this alumni association, it can be a platform for them to give back to their alma mater.

“This would support the school’s development and allow students to enjoy better educational environment and better resources,” he said.

Later, King Sing announced an allocation of RM100,000 for this year and RM150,000 for next year, for the school.

SMK Methodist Sibu management board chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King and its honorary chairman Tan Sri Tiong Su Kouk, Sibu Chinese paramount leader Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau, and event’s organising committee head chairman Peter Tang were also present.