SMK St Elizabeth, Lodge School top in Saga’s impromptu speech contest   

SIBU (Oct 9): Eunice Lau and Keagan Chang emerged as champions at the Saga Inter-school Impromptu Speech Contest 2023 which took place at Wisma Hua Wen Du Zhong yesterday.

Lau from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan St Elizabeth here won the senior category, while Chang from Lodge Primary School, Kuching won the junior category.

Jointly organised by Sarawak Australian Graduate Association (Saga) Central Region and Swan City Toastmasters Club, the competition recorded a participation of 14 secondary and primary schools in Sarawak.

Twenty students competed for the senior category, while 25 other pupils took part in the the junior category.

Saga Central Region chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau in his speech said that this year’s event was made different, whereby participants were required to give spontaneous answers based on the given topic.

“Impromptu speaking or the art of speaking spontaneously is an extraordinary skill as it requires a deep understanding of various topics, with the ability to convey thoughts clearly and convincingly within a time limit,” he said.

“This is a testament to the students’ exceptional minds and abilities to face future challenges and deliver spontaneous captivating speeches,” he added.

Meanwhile, other prize winners who came in second to fifth place for the senior category were Jared Teh, Mark Hillway, Ryan Wong and Michelle Ho, respectively.

For the junior category; Bryson Kong, Britany Ko, Mooriss Carlos and Joelle Lau, won the second to fifth place respectively.

Also present was Swan City Toastmasters Club founder Dr Clement Chen.