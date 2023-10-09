Start giving free tertiary education to S’wakians next year instead of 2026, Abun Sui tells S’wak govt

KUCHING (Oct 9): The Sarawak government does not have to wait until 2026 to provide free tertiary education to Sarawakian students, said Senator Abun Sui Anyit.

He said Sarawak can start doing it next year by including it in State Budget 2024 which will be tabled in the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

“There is no need to announce something that is too far ahead if in the end it will not be implemented because we do not know what will happen in 2025 and 2026,” he said in a statement.

Abun Sui, who is PKR Sarawak deputy chairman, was commenting on a recent statement by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that the Sarawak government is confident that Sarawakian students will be able to receive free tertiary education at state-owned universities by 2026 or even earlier.

Abun Sui also recommended the Sarawak government to give scholarships or financial aid to Sarawakian students who have successfully entered higher education institutions, especially the universities that are recognised by the federal and state governments.

He believed this can be done since it was recently announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof that Sarawak’s financial reserves have reached close to RM40 billion.

“Sarawak has the money, and this financial aid is a long-term investment beneficial for Sarawak and Malaysia,” he added.