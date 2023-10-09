Two killed after cement mixer truck collides with road divider at Sri Aman flyover

KUCHING (Oct 9): Two men were killed after the cement mixer truck they were travelling in collided with a road divider at Sri Aman flyover heading to Betong this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement identified the deceased as the cement mixer truck driver Darwin Dingin, 42 and his attendant Belon Sungkong, 46.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident by the Sri Aman district police headquarters at 9.14am and firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found a cement mixer truck had collided with a road divider, resulting in two men being trapped inside the truck.

“The firefighters conducted a size-up and were assisted by an excavator to open up a working space for them to extricate the victims.

“Both victims were successfully extricated from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics,” it added.

The bodies of the victims were then handed over to the police for further action.

Bomba said the firefighters ended the operating after ensuring that the situation was safe.