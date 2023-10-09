Two trapped in cement mixer truck after collision at Sri Aman flyover

KUCHING (Oct 9): A cement mixer truck collided with the road divider at Sri Aman flyover heading to Betong this morning, leaving two men trapped inside the wreckage.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call on the incident from the Sri Aman district police headquarters at 9.14am and firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the incident involved a cement mixer truck that collided with the road divider, resulting in two men trapped inside the truck,” it added.

At the time of writing, the firefighters are working to extricate the victims from the damaged vehicle, which has been successfully moved using an excavator.

MORE TO COME