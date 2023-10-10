70 solar street lights illuminate Tenom village

TENOM (Oct 10): Kampung Namaatan, Tenom are now illuminated with a total of 70 solar street lights.

This is made possible through a remarkable display of community spirit and sustainable development, initiated by Jentayu Sustainable Berhad in collaboration with the Lions Club of Kota Kinabalu City, Lions Club of Penampang Hongkod, Lions Club Kota Kinabalu Metro and Lions Club Kota Kinabalu Metro, Jentayu United Club and local volunteers.

The rural electrification project which was completed on October 7, improves nighttime visibility, enhances community safety, and promotes sustainable energy solutions in the village.

Its cost of RM47,000 was contributed by the Lions District 308-A2 Foundation, Jentayu Sustainable Berhad, and Lions Clubs.

The installation of these solar street lights has already begun to make a significant impact on the lives of the local residents.

Improved nighttime visibility not only enhances safety but also fosters a sense of community.

The project serves as a shining example of how sustainable energy solutions can be integrated into rural communities, promoting a greener future.

This successful endeavor was made possible through the tireless efforts of Lions Club members, friends of Lions, and the enthusiastic participation of local villagers.

The project organizers, Lim Poh Choo @ Renus (Lions Club of Kota Kinabalu City) and Nurul Atiqah Binti Mohamnad Fauzi (Jentayu Sustainables) are committed to ensuring the longevity and effectiveness of the solar street lights.

They plan to engage with the community to gather feedback on the project’s impact and identify any further needs. This initiative marks just the beginning of a brighter, greener future for Kampung Namaatan and serves as a testament to the power of community collaboration.

“This project aims to bring light and safety to the community of Kampung Namaatan while embracing sustainability and renewable energy sources. By harnessing the power of the sun, we are reducing our reliance on traditional electricity sources. This project is a testament to our commitment to rural development. We believe that well-lit public spaces are essential for the growth and well-being of our communities. This successful endeavor was made possible through the tireless efforts of Jentayu Sustainables Berhad and Jentayu United Club volunteers, Lions Club members, friends of Lions, and the enthusiastic participation of local villagers. Participating Lions Clubs included the Lions Club of Kota Kinabalu City, Lions Club of Penampang Hongkod, and Lions Club of Kota Kinabalu Metro,” said Lim in a statement on Tuesday.

The event was honored by the presence of Datuk Haji Beroz Nikmal Bin Mirdin, Chief Executive Officer of Telekosang Hydro & Executive Chairman of Jentayu Sdn Bhd, and Lions Club D308-A2 District Chairperson Rural Projects, Rizawani Fiona Heng.