Anwar: Discussions on Sarawak’s electricity sale to Singapore, peninsula at final stage

KUCHING (Oct 10): The discussion on the sale of electricity from Sarawak to Singapore and the peninsula has now reached the final stage, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Two pipelines from Sarawak to Singapore, and to the Peninsular, have been agreed by the governments of Sarawak, Singapore, and Malaysia.

“This shows the different approach taken by the federal government to fulfil all the agreements in the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” he said during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the federal government has so far approved the proposal on the sale of electricity from Sarawak to the new Indonesian capital city Nusantara and the sale of electricity from Sarawak to Sabah.

According to him, Sarawak is benefitting from the closer working relationship between Asean countries through the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) and Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

On another matter, he said the federal government has approved 17 border projects in Sarawak and Sabah for immediate implementation this year.

He said these comprised nine projects in Sarawak costing RM88.2 million and eight in Sabah costing RM82.2 million.

He explained this allocation is from the RM1 billion approved for the development of border areas in East Malaysia.

“This allocation is used to accelerate development of basic infrastructure and security such as Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes, security posts, and others to ensure border development in this country is equivalent to border development in the neighbouring countries,” he added.