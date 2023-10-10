Anwar, Erdogan discuss Palestine issue

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held discussion on the latest developments involving Palestine and Israel.

In a post on X late last night, Anwar said he had a telephone conversation with Erdogan.

“We touched on the latest developments involving Palestine and Israel,” according to the post.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives on both sides since Saturday, Oct 7.

Yesterday, the government announced that it will channel RM1 million to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) managed by the Foreign Ministry, following the recent conflict and violence in the Gaza Strip. – Bernama