Anwar: Malaysia determined to ensure faster approval for investments

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will take immediate steps to enhance the ease of doing business in the country by expediting approval for projects.

Anwar said this was important as many investors have voiced their concerns with regard to the delay in approvals.

“This is why I have decided to take immediate steps to make the changes, not only to the One Stop Centre at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) but also to the Investment and Trade Coordination Action Committee under Miti, in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Department,” he said.

He said this during the Minister’s Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat today in response to a question from Tam Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) regarding the outcome of the working visits overseas, including in terms of investments, cooperation between countries and the level of foreign investment confidence in Malaysia. – Bernama