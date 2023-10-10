APM Miri personnel destroy hornet’s nest at Jalan Post

MIRI (Oct 10): The Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel destroyed a hornet’s nest on top of a tree at Jalan Post here last night.

In a statement, APM Miri said they received a call regarding the hornet’s nest from a contractor who was pruning the trees in the area.

“A team of three personnel were sent to the scene at 7.18pm and upon arrival, they met with the complainant who was already waiting for them.

“The complainant then told the APM personnel that they spotted the hornet’s nest, which was the seize of the tyre of a small car, while they were pruning the trees.”

APM Miri said that its’ personnel proceeded to destroy the hornet’s nest by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire.

The operation ended at 7.54pm.