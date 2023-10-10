Bigger sports grant to facilitate S’wak hosting Sukma 2024, says SAAA chief

SIBU (Oct 10): Sarawak should be allocated a higher sports grant in Budget 2024 in view that the state is hosting next year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma), says Sibu Amateur Athletic Association (SAAA) president Dr Gregory Hii.

This, he pointed out, is because many Sukma 2024 events will take place in different locations across the state, thus increasing the cost of hosting the games.

“Sarawak is as big as the peninsular, and having Sukma events in different locations means extra costs to meet transportation and accommodation needs, as well as to have separate organising committees,” he told The Borneo Post.

Separately, he said spending too much of the federal budget on operating expenditures, including the salary of civil servants, would mean less money allocated for development.

“It is unhealthy to spend too much of the federal budget on operating expenditure. The federal government should instead increase the percentage spending for development,” said Hii, who is also an entrepreneur.

Turning to corporate tax and personal tax, he reckoned it should be reduced by 2 per cent to spur investment and spending to benefit the nation.

“Reduction of income tax for individuals will provide extra money for taxpayers to spend on daily necessities and thus boost the economies.

“Reduction of taxes for companies will encourage companies to have additional fund for investment as well as possibly boosting the pay of their employees.”

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table Budget 2024 on Oct 13.