Bridge info gap between govt and public, Ukas told

KUCHING (Oct 10): The Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) must face the challenge of bridging the information gap between government leaders, policymakers and the public, said Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) said this is of utmost importance so as to channel the latest information on the Sarawak government’s initiatives and development agenda for the state.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed his concern that there are people in Sarawak who may not understand certain initiatives such as the state’s development agenda or the direction where he wants to bring Sarawak to, for instance.

“We have a lot of new initiatives announced by our Premier and other leaders and our challenges is to disseminate the latest information to the people such as on the various government assistance available to help the people,” he said at Making Connections 2023: Ukas x PROs programme here yesterday.

He pointed out that Ukas monitors news on social media and print on a daily basis including those that report on issues such as flood in certain areas, potholes, telecommunication disruption and more.

“We will take note of these news and summarise the Top Ten issues of the week before sending the report to the Premier’s office where our Premier will personally go through them.

“We also do not take postings of issues on social media such as Facebook for granted especially when the issue involves government policies or initiatives,” he said, adding that this information will be channeled to the respective ministries.

Abdullah said in the recent state Cabinet meeting, he had requested for cooperation from ministers and their deputies to give feedback to Ukas on any ongoing issues.

“The Premier also advised them not to let the issues go unresolved without giving any explanation,” he said.

Making Connections 2023: Ukas x PROs is an annual engagement programme with public relations officers and corporate communication officers from related and relevant government ministries, departments and agencies to strengthen strategic partnerships.

The objective of the programme was to foster stronger working relationships as part of the efforts to disseminate the Sarawak government’s initiatives and to resolve important issues that can affect the government’s reputation and image.

Also present were Ukas director Samuel Simon and deputy director Joachim Paggang Jabong.