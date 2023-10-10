Dept-UTS MoA aimed at addressing tree preservation issues in Sibu 

SIBU (Oct 10): The memorandum of agreement (MoA) entered by University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and Forest Department Sarawak can help address issues pertaining to tree preservation in Sibu.

In this regard, Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee says such a collaboration could ‘do a lot of things’ regarding when it comes to tree matters here.

“Whenever I see trees along the Sibu roads being cut down, I feel very sad. Imagine – a tree that has been growing for decades being arbitrarily cut down.

“I believe there is a way to ensure that the trees along Sibu roads would not be cut down, and I believe that the collaboration between UTS and Forest Department Sarawak could solve this problem,” he said in his opening speech for Sibu Division’s ‘Tree-Plating Programme’ at UTS yesterday.

Organised by Forest Department Sarawak, the programme was run in connection with ‘Le Tour De Restoration 2.0’ (Greening Sarawak) 2023 campaign.

Adding on Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, expressed hope that the UTS and other government institutions and agencies could help Forest Department Sarawak by making full use of green resources.

“I am sure all the green resources that we have, we can create new things such as ‘Green Technology’ and ‘Green Economy’, which can boost state income.”

Dr Annuar, also UTS board chairman, advocated tree-planting by every new UTS student next year.

“Starting next year, each new student will plant one tree. This is what I want for UTS.

“I also hope that the university would hold a seminar meant to educate the students about the importance of having a green environment.”

The event yesterday was also attended by Forest Department Sarawak director Datu Hamden Mohammad and UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid.