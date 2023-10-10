DPM Fadillah: 2,000 ha in Ulu Sebauh to be planted with kenaf

KUCHING (Oct 10): Kenaf, a crop known for various uses, will be planted on a 2,000ha site in Ulu Sebauh, Bintulu, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this initiative involves the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) expanding kenaf cultivation to the state through a collaboration with Sarawak’s Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development (MFICORD).

“LKTN will establish cooperation with agencies and subsidiaries under the supervision of MFICORD to explore the cluster farm concept, and private sector driven oriented development through a local company that is interested in developing kenaf plants as new economic source. I hope this effort does not stop at the planting stage only but continues to the direction of the downstream industry,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said this when officiating at LKTN’s Golden Jubilee Celebration in Kota Bharu, Kelantan last night.

He said since kenaf was introduced in 2010, the industry has successfully produced Industrialised Building System panels approved by Sirim and other international standards in addition to being more economical, practical, and environmentally friendly.

“In addition, the kenaf industry is no longer just to supply raw materials and export them to China, South Korea, and Thailand. We have added value by manufacturing our own high quality non-woven products such as mattresses, pillows, sheets, and other products,” he stressed.

He also said for the next 10 years under the National Agricommodity Policy (DAKN) 2021-2030, his ministry through LKTN will focus on the development of kenaf as an alternative source of raw materials in addition to other fibres such as bamboo, pineapple, banana, palm, and so on.

“I believe the potential of the natural fibre and biomass industry in Malaysia, that includes kenaf, is able to grow successfully and move ahead in line with the global needs for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects,” he added.

Kenaf (Hibiscus cannabinus) is a fast-growing plant that was originally used mainly as a cordage crop.

However, today it is being explored for new applications such as paper products, absorbents, building materials, and livestock feed.