DPM Zahid arrives in Kuching for two-day working visit

KUCHING (Oct 10): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived in Kuching tonight for a two-day working visit.

The plane carrying the deputy prime minister touched down at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Kuching Air Base at 6.20pm.

Ahmad Zahid was welcomed by Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai and Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The deputy prime minister will attend a government meeting at Sheraton Hotel tomorrow morning before visiting the Empurau Borneo Farm in Serian later in the afternoon.

He is expected to return to Kuala Lumpur at 8.45am on Thursday.

Also present to welcome the deputy prime minister were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata and Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa.