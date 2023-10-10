Dr Annuar: Free tertiary education policy cannot be ‘half-cooked’, requires holistic planning

SIBU (Oct 10): The intended Sarawak government policy to provide free tertiary education for Sarawakians studying in the five state-owned institutions of higher learning requires careful planning and systematic implementation, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee

For that reason, the Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said the state government targets for the policy to be implemented in 2026, and not earlier as suggested by certain quarters.

He pointed out if the policy is implemented in a “half-cooked” manner, it could burden students rather than benefiting them.

“This is a big policy, which involves huge financial implications that we need to look into thoroughly. We anticipate a massive increase in the number of students enrolling in the state-owned institutions of higher learning (IPT), when this policy comes into effect later on.

“So, if we were to implement the policy next year for example, there will be an exodus of students to state-owned IPTs. Besides the financial component, we need to ask if there are adequate facilities such as lecture halls, laboratories, hostels, and manpower in terms of lecturers and support staff to cope with such an increase.

“Be mindful that an extra 1,300 lecturers need to be recruited and trained for such a purpose. All this incurs huge costs and it is not just a matter of providing free education to Sarawakians,” he explained.

He stressed that although the government would like to implement the policy as soon as possible, rushing into it would merely burden students at the end of the day due to improper planning and unsystematic implementation.

“Things need to be done in a systematic and holistic manner as it is not child’s play,” he said.

Dr Annuar was responding to Senator Abun Sui Anyit’s recent statement that the Sarawak government should not wait until 2026 to provide free tertiary education to Sarawakian students.

According to Abun Sui, Sarawak could start doing so next year by including it in the State Budget 2024, which will be tabled during the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen too had recently urged the Sarawak government to provide for partial subsidies to Sarawakian students currently in their tertiary education during the next budget.

On this, the Nangka assemblyman, said: “I am taken aback by the statements from these two YBs (Chong and Abun) – one sits in the Dewan Rakyat and the other, Dewan Negara. If Sarawak can provide free education, why can’t they (federal government) abolish the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) study loan to alleviate the burden of borrowers?

“Isn’t this what the two people’s representatives should be fighting for the Sarawakian students? Abolishing PTPTN loans is a much easier task to achieve compared to providing free tertiary education as it does not require much planning, where debts can be written-off. Writing off PTPTN study loans does not require building of infrastructure and facilities as well as increasing manpower.

“Furthermore, the coming state budget has already been worked out and we can’t just add any additional components at our whims and fancies.

“Additionally, the state sovereign fund has just been launched, where one of its objectives is to provide free tertiary education for Sarawakians students. Therefore, we will need to see how it progresses.”

Dr Annuar said the state government keeps its promises to the people.

In this regard, he noted that the state government is giving itself a window of two years to implement the policy as it needs to prepare all necessary infrastructure and logistics to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy.

“And all these cannot be done overnight.

“We don’t make promises we can’t keep otherwise there are just empty promises,” he said.

Dr Annuar said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is very passionate about education and it is his noble intention for the state government to provide free tertiary education for Sarawakians students.

He assured that the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development is conducting all necessary preparations to ensure the policy can be implemented holistically.

He also said the ministry is currently rolling out the lab on the future direction of Sarawak’s tertiary education to gather data, suggestions, and feedback, to form the blueprint for free tertiary education for Sarawakian students studying in the five state-owned institutions of higher learning.

The five-stated owned higher institutions of learning are Curtin University, Swinburne University of Technology, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), i-CATS University College, and the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).