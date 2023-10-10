Effectiveness of measures to address impact of weak ringgit among focus of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will discuss, among other things, the effectiveness of the government’s measures in dealing with the impact of the weakening trend of ringgit against US dollar.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will clarify this matter during the Minister’s Question Time in response to questions from Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang).

At the same session, Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) will ask the Prime Minister on the results of his overseas visits.

The Prime Minister will also answer a question posed by Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Gapari Kitingan (GRS-Keningau) on the government’s focus and funds to accelerate the development and economy of Sabah and Sarawak following the relocation of the capital of Indonesia.

Meanwhile, during the question and answer session, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) will ask the Minister of Higher Education on whether the ministry intends to study and review the conditions for the admission of persons with disabilities (PwD) to the institutions of higher learning (IPT).

Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) will ask also the Minister of Higher Education on whether it intends to build more technical and vocational education centres specifically for PwD students after finishing high school.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then continue with the first reading of the Supply Bill 2024 and the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2023.

This Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 32 days until Nov 30. – Bernama