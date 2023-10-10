Equal involvement between MMEA, related agencies in exercises crucial for SAR operations at sea

SIBU (Oct 10): Search and rescue exercises (Sarex) between the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and other related agencies are necessary to facilitate SAR operations in Malaysian waters.

Sarawak Maritime director Zin Azman Md Yunus said to realise this responsibility, MMEA and all related agencies should be equally involved in briefing sessions and rescue exercises in the ocean, especially in national waters to ensure the safety of all parties.

“What is most important is that through this kind of training, it will facilitate and speed up SAR efforts of victims involved in accidents in the country’s waters while reducing the risk of injury or even death,” he said.

He made this call when inaugurating the Sarex jointly organised by MMEA, Sarawak State Security Council and Bintulu Port Authority at Menara Kidurong Auditorium, Bintulu today.

Zin Azman said through these training sessions by these agencies, it will indirectly increase mutual understanding and build closer cooperation in the future especially in the field of safety at sea.

“This type of cooperation is very necessary so all parties can communicate with each other and act quickly if they know of emergency cases,” he said.

He said the area of protected waters in Sabah and Sarawak covers 514,437 square kilometres, which requires a strong and sufficient team to monitor.

“Therefore, through the help of other agencies, the level of security in the country’s waters will be increased over time.”