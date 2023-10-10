Fahmi: Communications Ministry hopes allocation from Budget 2024 will help enhance country’s 5G network

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): The Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said the allocation appealed by the ministry in the 2024 Budget, among others, is to focus on developing the country’s 5G network.

Fahmi said if the allocation was approved, more Micro, Small and Medium Industries will benefit from the advancement in technology.

“One of the important aspects is the implementation of 5G, the acceptance and usage of 5G among the stakeholders and industry players. I hope the allocation for 5G that we have appealed will be among the main considerations in the 2024 Budget because it is very important for the future of the country.

“The growth or usage of 5G as of Sept 30 has reached 70.2 percent in residential areas,” he told reporters after a Town Hall Session with Television Programme Producers in Angkasapuri, here last night.

The Town Hall was organised by RTM’s Braodcast Department as a platform to understand the challenges and issues faced by the television programmes broadcasting industry.

Fahmi in his speech at the Town Hall Session said 44 companies had received Letters of Acceptance to produce and supply new private television programmes and serials to be broadcast by RTM, next year.

“I am confident these companies are prepared to start production within the time frame set by RTM. Certainly RTM will emphasise on the quality of production, message contained, concept and ideas that are relevant to the current trend and need.

“As an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digital, that is responsible for television programmes, RTM has improvised the procurement of such programmes,” he said.

He added that the allocation for development and procurement of programmes was close to RM40 million, namely for 714 broadcast hours on RTM’s four channels. – Bernama