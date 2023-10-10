Tuesday, October 10
Fire destroys house at Jalan Serian-Sri Aman

By Desiree David on Sarawak
Bomba photo shows firefighters ensuring the fire does not reignite.

KUCHING (Oct 10): An early morning fire today destroyed a house in Kampung Karangan at Jalan Serian-Sri Aman.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said they received a report of the incident at 5.31am.

Firefighters from the Serian fire station were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a concrete residential house had been completely destroyed by the fire.

“The firemen immediately extinguished the fire using water from nearby fire hydrants,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson said no one was at home during the time of the fire.

“They were in Bintulu and could not be reached,” added the spokesperson.

