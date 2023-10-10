First time Malaysian trafficking victims found all the way in South America, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): The case of 43 Malaysians who were tricked by a Macau Scam syndicate before being rescued by the Peruvian police in La Molina, Lima, is the first one involving Malaysian citizens in South America, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said from the preliminary information obtained, all the victims, comprising 17 men and 26 women aged between 20 and 30, were believed to have been deceived with lucrative offers of employment abroad.

“Employment scams like this are not new, but this is the first time we have encountered victims being trafficked to South America.

“We are waiting for the return of all the victims… once they get here, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Division (D3) will interview them to identify the recruiter who took them to Peru,” he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman today.

He said all those who left Malaysia on Sept 29 were believed to be using valid passports, and the police would check with the Immigration Department to find out whether they travelled individually or in a group.

Last Saturday (Oct 7), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that 43 Malaysians who were victims of human trafficking by a Macau Scam syndicate were rescued during a Peruvian police raid on a house in La Molina, Lima.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said the police were still waiting for information from the International Police (Interpol) regarding the Red Notice application filed against former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyidin Yasin’s son-in-law, Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan.

“The application has been sent to Interpol Asia and they are still waiting for a response from the Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France. However, we are confident that the red notice will be issued,” he said.

Last Tuesday (Oct 3), the police submitted the documents required for a red notice application against Muhammad Adlan and his lawyer, Mansoor Saat to Interpol.

Regarding the Palestinian charity rally planned by several parties including political parties as a sign of Malaysia’s solidarity at selected mosques in the capital this Friday, Razarudin said the police had not received any official notification. — Bernama