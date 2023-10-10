Five govt initiatives for KTYS

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): The State Government announced five important initiatives to ensure the success of Kolej Teknologi Yayasan Sabah (KTYS) in higher education and for the creation of youths with a guaranteed future.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the first initiative is that the Sabah Government, through Innorprise Corporation Sdn Bhd (ICSB), will provide a monthly assistance of RM500,000 which is equivalent to RM6 million in 2024, similar to what was implemented in 2023.

The second initiative is the Sabah Government, through ICSB, agreed to give a special grant of RM10 million for KTYS’ operation cost and utility for the year 2024.

Hajiji said the third initiative is that the State Government, through the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (KSTI), will provide a special funding of RM3 million per annum to KTYS to carry out short-term courses that are suitable to the needs of the State Government.

“For a start, the courses are scuba diving, ‘bekam’ and reflexology, drone technology, Korean and Mandarin languages, which will be implemented in 2024,” he said at the 26th KTYS Convocation Ceremony held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Tuesday.

His speech was read by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The fourth initiative by the State Government is that through ICSB, has agreed to provide a yearly bonus to KTYS staff of RM600 per person and this will be paid together with their December 2023 salary, he said.

The Chief Minister also said that other State Government initiatives would include the construction of a multipurpose hall at the KTYS main campus in Sembulan costing RM450,000.

“Hopefully with these initiatives, KTYS will be able to produce graduates that meet the demand of industries presently. The digital and technology approaches must be inculcated in the teaching and learning systems to increase comprehension, skills and application of knowledge in reality,” he said.

“The empowerment of character and knowledge must be applied to the present generation so that both are balanced. The State Government will continue to stress on human capital development, especially among youths,” he said.

Hajiji also said that the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) which has received foreign investment provides career opportunities to graduates with technical expertise including those from KTYS to work in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

He said the State Government’s efforts to create two more industrial parks in Sabah needs human capital that are skilled and knowledgeable.

Hajiji said that the State Government will continue to invest in educational infrastructure, provide scholarships and financial assistance to qualified students, as well as encourage sharing between educational institutes and industry.

“All of these government initiatives are to ensure the people of Sabah are presented with opportunities for further education, as well as assist in reducing the burden carried by parents and families of students in the B40 group. We don’t want any to be left behind from receiving education in the state,” he said.

He also said that the State Government had prepared the Human Capital Development Blueprint for Sabah (2021- 2035) to ensure the syllabus, skills and expertise of youths and human capital continues to be relevant.

He said that the blueprint also serves as a guideline for holistic human capital development programmes in Sabah.

Hajiji said he believes that with the assistance and funding, the graduates’ journey to attain formal education and skills will be made easier, and lead to the creation of skilled manpower capable of giving back to Sabah and reduce dependence on outside labour.